Eastern Air Holdings Announces Mark L. Ebanks as Executive VP -- Aircraft Management and Leasing

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Air Holdings announces the appointment of Mark L. Ebanks as Executive Vice President – Aircraft Management and Leasing effective November 1, 2021.

Mark L. Ebanks, Eastern Air Holdings Executive VP – Aircraft Management and Leasing.

Mr. Ebanks will lead the development of aircraft leasing and asset management business operations. He will also oversee the transition and adaptation of Eastern's Boeing 777 aircraft in both passenger and Express Freighter cargo configurations into the commercial aviation marketplace and will play a critical role in the placement of these aircraft into Eastern's B777 Express Freighter service.

During his 35-year career, Ebanks has held leadership roles in strategic and international commercial operations, marketing, asset management, and business development across aircraft financing and aviation services. Prior to joining Eastern Air Holdings, he most recently served as aerospace company iAero Thrust's Chief Commercial Officer. Following a 19-year career with CIT's Aerospace Group, Ebanks held senior roles at China Development Bank Aviation and Azorra Aviation.

"We are extremely excited that Mark is joining our leadership team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from more than two decades of aircraft management, leasing, and trading operations," said Steve Harfst, Eastern Air Holdings President & CEO. "Mark will provide strong leadership and play a critical role in shaping the future of our aircraft portfolio including its commercial outreach promoting our new B777 Express Freighter's introduction to the market and furthering our commitment to building long-term relationships with airline operators globally."

Eastern's B777 Express Freighter will be a fully certified, Class-E cargo aircraft with a main deck capable of carrying a full load of volumetric express cargo non-stop between large markets such as Asia and the US, among other inter-continental and regional markets. Due to enter service in Q1 2022, the Eastern B777 Express Freighter will be first to market with this aircraft type.

"I am thrilled to join the Eastern family at such an exciting time in the industry. It's an honor for me to help lead Eastern's pioneering efforts within the paradigm shift in the cargo business," said Ebanks.

Ebanks will work closely with the teams at Eastern's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foxtrot Aero LLC which will be the holder of the Express Freighter STC and Alta Aero Technic (formerly Florida Modifications Specialists) which is Eastern's maintenance, repair, and overhaul station based in Kansas City, MO.

Ebanks will be based at Eastern's Wayne, PA headquarters.

ABOUT EASTERN :

Eastern Air Holdings Inc. is the privately held parent company of three operating subsidiaries: (1) Eastern Airlines LLC, a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier operating scheduled and non-scheduled, international and domestic air transportation with a fleet of B767 and B777 aircraft; (2) Alta Aero Technic LLC (formerly known as Florida Modification Specialists), a Part 145 repair station providing aircraft maintenance services to a variety of Boeing and Airbus widebody and narrowbody aircraft types including B767 and B777 aircraft based in Kansas City, MO; and (3) Foxtrot Aero LLC providing P2F STC development and engineering services. For more information, please visit goeasternair.com.

