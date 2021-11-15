Active Health Foods (CoinChamp) Announces Agreement with Top Software Firm Toward the Development of Plug-and-Play NFT Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD) ("CoinChamp" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles-based Company with primary development-stage operations in Cryptocurrency and NFTs, is excited to announce the signing of a Statement of Work (the "SOW") with MEV, LLC ("MEV"), a software development firm with more than 120 top software developers from around the world, and clients including Intuit, Cartier, and Simplr.

"We are committed to bringing NFTs to the masses," remarked Glen Bonilla, President and CEO of CoinChamp. "By creating an app that truly simplifies the process, we believe we can tap into a huge market and deliver something valuable that democratizes the NFT process and appeals to everyone."

MEV has been hired to undertake a discovery contract necessary for pricing the full development of CoinChamp's plug-and-play NFT platform. Management notes that this SOW represents only the initial stage of the development process, and additional work will need to be approved by the Company before proceeding.

The Company is working to create and deploy an easy-to-use plug-and-play platform for the creation of new NFTs. The planned platform will be designed to include a range of functionality related to creating, transacting in, and tracking NFTs and NFT portfolios. More details will be released soon.

About Active Health Foods (CoinChamp)

Active Health Foods recently acquired CoinChamp, Inc., and the operations of CoinChamp now represent the operations of the entire Company. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens. More details will be disclosed in the near future. Glen Bonilla, President and CEO, is an experienced serial entrepreneur with an extensive banking background, years of managerial experience, and a fresh vision as a tech savvy millennial CEO.

