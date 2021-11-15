NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO, Gary Acosta, Honored with RISMedia "On the Shoulders of Giants" Award

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC and RISMedia are pleased to announce Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®), received the "On the Shoulders of Giants" award during the RISMedia Power Broker & Newsmaker Reception and Dinner on November 12 at the Marriott San Diego Marina in California.

The "On the Shoulders of Giants" award was created to recognize individuals whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry, yet whose efforts often go unnoticed.

As CEO of NAHREP, Acosta has been instrumental in its development and growth, advancing the organization to become the nation's largest Hispanic business association with over 40,000 members and more than 80 local chapters.

Acosta also created the Hispanic Wealth Project, a non-profit organization aimed at tripling Hispanic household wealth by 2024. Additionally, Acosta co-founded L'ATTITUDE, an annual event celebrating the achievements of the Latino community and their commitment to the economy.

"Gary is quite modest about the work he does. He doesn't do it for the accolades or attention and that's what makes this award so appropriate," says Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "Gary's commitment to the Latino community and betterment of Hispanic business owners is influential to our industry and the economy and we're proud to recognize him for these important efforts."

RE/MAX has been a proud national partner of NAHREP since 2015 and has sponsored the "On the Shoulders of Giants" award, presented in conjunction with RISMedia, for the past 15 years.

Previous "On the Shoulders of Giants" honorees include NAHREP leader and RE/MAX Broker/Owner Daisy Lopez-Cid, RE/MAX Alliance Broker/Owner Chuck Ochsner, and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger. Additionally, RE/MAX Co-Founders Dave and Gail Liniger were named 2021 Newsmaker Hall of Fame recipients at the Power Broker and Newsmaker Dinner.

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

