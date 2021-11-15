Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure, And CCO, Robert Bourne And Participation In RBC, Capital One Securities, And Wells Fargo Conferences

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that before market on Thursday, November 18, 2021, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Bourne, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, to provide additional insights related to third-quarter results.

On November 16, 2021, Michael Ure will participate in one-on-one sessions and a Breakout Session at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference.

On December 6, 2021, Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President of Finance and Communications, will participate in one-on-one sessions, and on December 7, 2021, Michael Ure will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Capital One Securities Energy Conference.

On December 8, 2021, Kristen Shults will participate in one-on-one sessions at the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility, and Renewables Symposium.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

