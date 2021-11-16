An Easier Way to Organize Your Home Search -- Partners and Roommates Can Now Search Together on Realtor.com®

New features let you share feedback and work together to find the perfect home with those you trust most

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing a home is a big decision, and no one should have to go it alone. In fact, 70% of first-time homebuyers are couples buying together. To help ease this process, Realtor.com® today released new features that streamline and simplify the process of finding the perfect home together. Online shopping, wish lists and shared shopping carts have simplified the process of buying nearly everything in our lives. And now there is a better home search process that doesn't involve having to keep track of various texts and emails or trying to remember all the details. New features on Realtor.com® let people work together with a partner and ask for input from friends and family, all while keeping track of the details in one place. Finally, an easier way to work together to narrow down choices and find a home that's perfect for everyone.

"If you've ever looked for a new home with a partner or roommate, then you understand the struggle of keeping track of all the listings. There are endless texts and emails and trying to remember who liked which home and why -- the process was difficult and ripe for innovation," said Brett Collinson, vice president of product, Realtor.com®. "Realtor.com®'s new features make it easy to organize and simplify a joint home search, keep track of everyone's opinion in a central location, and work together to find the perfect home."

Realtor.com® now empowers home shoppers to bring those they trust into their search process -- and while partner Paul might get to veto a property, Aunt Mabel only gets to leave a rating and comment. Realtor.com®'s new collaboration feature lets shoppers work with a partner or roommate who has full access to saved listings. The new sharing feature sends one-off requests for input to extended friends and family for a second, third or even fourth opinion. And because privacy is important, comments are never posted publicly and can only be viewed by the requestor and their shopping partner.

A recent survey from Realtor.com® and HarrisX found that 79% of people home shop with someone else and 44% text or email listings back and forth. In addition, 85% of home shoppers think that it's important to get a second opinion on homes they are considering and 35% found it difficult to keep track of all the listing details they shared with a partner.

Users can invite a co-buyer or renter from the "buyer profile" tab in their Realtor.com® account or by clicking the "collaborate" button on any saved home. No co-buyer? No problem. To request one-off input from friends, family, and even your real estate agent, simply click "share" on a listing and enter the email addresses, phone numbers or social media handles.

New collaboration and sharing features are now available on Realtor.com® across web, mobile web, iOS and Android. To learn more, visit: https://www.realtor.com/collaborate/

To help users better understand the benefits of these new features, Realtor.com® also unveiled a new campaign , featuring a certain star-crossed couple you may have heard of.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit Realtor.com ®.

