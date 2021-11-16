Bend Financial Announces that Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health Company, Has Selected Bend Financial as a Preferred HSA Provider

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), an industry-leading health savings account (HSA) provider, today announced that Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (HPHC), a Point32Health company, has selected Bend as a preferred HSA vendor for high-deductible health plan (HDHP) options offered to its employer-sponsored commercial members.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing.

Bend HSA was created to integrate seamlessly with health plans and provide a streamlined solution to a market need.

The collaboration marks a significant expansion into the health plan space for Bend, with Point32Health and its family of companies providing health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 2.2 million members in New England. Tufts Health Plan named Bend Financial as a preferred HSA provider in November 2020.

"Bend's leading-edge HSA platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to guiding our members to better health along with better financial wellness," explained James Gallagher, Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy for Point32Health. "We're excited for our members to experience Bend's outstanding user focus and to take advantage of all the tools and resources available to help them quickly and easily maximize all aspects of their HSA."

Bend implements a proactive, HSA-centric approach to its platform. Each Bend HSA offers personalized guidance, comprehensive education, time-saving automations, best-in-class investment options and more, all designed to simplify health care saving and make it easy for anyone to plan, track, save and pay for their health care expenses.

"It's an honor to be chosen as a preferred HSA provider for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care," noted Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "The Bend HSA platform was created from its inception to integrate seamlessly with health plans and provide a streamlined solution to a real market need. We look forward to continued collaboration and helping Harvard Pilgrim members achieve better financial wellness through their HSAs."

About Point32Health

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers, health plans and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies healthcare saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

