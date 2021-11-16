Boehringer Ingelheim's Carine Boustany Appointed to BIO Board

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that Carine Boustany, Ph.D., Global Head, Development Science + Head, Development Site U.S., has been appointed to the BIO Board of Directors. In this role, she will also serve on the Health Section Governing Board and Access and Value Committee.

BIO, as the world's largest biotechnology advocacy association, represents member companies, academic and research institutions, as well as other related organizations across the United States and over 30 countries worldwide. It focuses on advancing the biotechnology industry through the pursuit of partnerships and enriched connectivity, while also spearheading the BIO International Convention, the world's largest meeting within the biotechnology industry.

"BIO plays a pivotal role in advancing innovation in biotechnology on a global scale and I am honored and excited to represent Boehringer Ingelheim and help drive our shared mission of progressing science toward delivering innovative medicines for the patients," said Carine Boustany. "As a member of BIO's board of directors, I will continue to champion scientific innovation that puts the patient first."

Boustany joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 2011 and took on her current role in January 2021. Prior to this, she was a part of Boehringer Ingelheim's Discovery Research team and led the Department of Cardio-Metabolic Diseases Research in Ridgefield.

"We are excited to welcome Carine Boustany to the BIO Board of Directors. Her expertise and passion for bringing life changing therapies to patients will play a critical role in our ability to advocate for the type of policy and regulatory environment that drives innovation and better health outcomes for people around the world," said Michelle McMurry-Heath, M.D., President & CEO of BIO.

