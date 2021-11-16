Elizabeth Cogan Fascitelli elected a Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory trustee

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) announces the election of businesswoman and philanthropist Elizabeth Cogan Fascitelli to the private, not-for-profit institution's board of trustees .

"Elizabeth Cogan Fascitelli brings a wealth of corporate, non-profit, and higher education sector experiences to our board," said CSHL Chair Dr. Marilyn Simons. "Her enthusiasm is an inspiration and we are excited about the insights she will contribute to our finance, investment, and facilities committees."

Cogan Fascitelli had a 37-year career at Goldman Sachs, where she was a partner and the global chief operating officer of the Merchant Banking Division during her final ten years. She served in multiple roles and on numerous committees. Cogan Fascitelli led many firm-wide initiatives, including Compliance, Diversity, and Women Investing and Risk.

Together with her husband, Cogan Fascitelli is an active philanthropist, with a focus on healthcare and education. She has served on public, private, and not-for-profit boards. Currently, Cogan Fascitelli is a trustee of Dartmouth College and is on the board of the Child Mind Institute, Partnership Schools, Jaws Mustang Acquisition, and Fortress Capital Acquisition. She also co-chairs the Milwaukee Health Equity Initiative.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chair, Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chair, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chair, Robert D. Lindsay; Vice Chair, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

