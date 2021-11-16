FleetPride Acquires Jim's Truck & Trailer Equipment

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Jim's Truck & Trailer Equipment in Wichita Falls, Texas. Founded in 1971 and owned by Jim Martin, the company provides customers in north Texas and southwest Oklahoma with a wide assortment of parts and services for heavy duty trucks and trailers, including engine, transmission, drivetrain, and diagnostic work.

"We have been very proud to serve the Wichita Falls community for the past half-century," said Martin. "With the backing of FleetPride's strong nationwide network of parts and service locations, we are excited to continue our tradition of service and raise the bar even higher for our customers."

"We are happy to welcome Jim's Truck & Trailer Equipment to FleetPride and help them provide end-to-end solutions to our customers in Wichita Falls," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "Jim and his talented team have built a strong reputation, and we are excited to have them as part of our organization."

The new Wichita Falls FleetPride branch will include the company's 60th Service Center. FleetPride now has 29 locations in its home state of Texas, more than any other state. The company's network of parts and service locations is also backed with additional support from FleetPride's e-commerce solution, FleetPride.com.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

