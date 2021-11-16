Robert Half Leaders Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 Global Power 150 -- Women In Staffing List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two senior executives from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing list. This year's Robert Half winners are Katherine Spencer Lee, president of Technology, Marketing and Creative, and Legal Talent Solutions in the U.S., and Rita Steel, president of Professional Talent Solutions for the West and Southwestern U.S. Both Lee and Steel have consistently been included on the annual list, which recognizes women who stand out as top leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.

"Katherine and Rita provided critical and unwavering leadership in a year of great uncertainty and change," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "I am proud of their many achievements in driving employee engagement and innovation, strengthening our culture of inclusion, and supporting our communities and business during such a challenging time."

Katherine Spencer Lee is president of Technology, Marketing and Creative, and Legal Talent Solutions in the U.S. and has been with Robert Half for 26 years. In addition to being one of the company's most senior female leaders and overseeing more than 1,200 employees, she has invested significant time over the past year in efforts to build a more inclusive workforce. She serves as the Executive Sponsor of Robert Half's internal Black Employee Network Group and also leads the company's partnership with the National Society of Black Engineers.

Rita Steel is president of Professional Talent Solutions for the West and Southwestern U.S. and has been with Robert Half for 34 years. She oversees teams that specialize in matching accounting, finance, and administrative and customer support professionals with companies of all sizes. Steel plays a key role in spearheading the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy for the company, and serves as the Executive Sponsor of Robert Half's internal Asian Professionals for Excellence Employee Network Group. Many of her teams earned recognition as a top workplace in their local market this year under her leadership.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

