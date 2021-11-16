SkySlope Launches Breeze to Make C.A.R. Disclosures Fast and Effortless

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction software, has launched Breeze, an all-around simple and streamlined application that makes the disclosure process easy for agents and sellers.

SkySlope's flagship transaction management platform enables brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to track their deals while remaining compliant. Equipped with forms and a digital signature tool, SkySlope provides a frictionless workflow that saves time for agents and improves compliance for brokers. As the transaction management platform serving over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope is known for its customized onboarding and 24/7 award-winning technical support.

With the launch of Breeze, SkySlope is providing a free standalone product that gives agents the ability to prepare, send, and receive completed disclosures. The application comes with a host of benefits that help both agents and their clients save time while preventing mistakes and reducing risk.

As a tool designed for both the agent and the consumer, Breeze simplifies the disclosure process. Its intuitive platform requires minimal preparation for agents to prepare and send disclosures to their clients in minutes. For consumers, Breeze's guided workflow helps them complete disclosure forms like the Seller Property Questionnaire (SPQ) and Transfer Disclosure Statement (TDS) quickly and with more confidence and accuracy.

Breeze Features

Streamlined disclosure preparation equipped with MLS data sync

Status visibility, notifications, and easy revision requests

Simple guided workflows with helpful tips for consumers

Equipped with SkySlope DigiSign for free and unlimited digital signatures

Seamlessly integrated with SkySlope's suite of products

"Breeze is truly a one-stop-shop for faster disclosures," says Diana Costas of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "The guided workflow helps clients complete disclosures quickly and accurately and our agents can easily prepare disclosures, request signatures, and submit forms for compliance review."

"Disclosures are a common pain point for both agents and sellers," explains SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "We're excited to launch a solution that takes a complicated process and makes it effortless for agents and consumers. Breeze saves time, reduces risk, and tremendously improves both the agent and the consumer experience. It truly makes disclosures a breeze."

Breeze is currently available in California and will be launching to additional states in 2022. For more information about Breeze please visit breeze.skyslope.com.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2021, over 300,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com.

Contact

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117

View original content:

SOURCE SkySlope