ALASTIN Skincare Ranked One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In North America On The 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products, today announced it ranked No. 279 with 465% growth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America," said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "Our commitment to science-backed skincare innovations, our laser-sharp focus on the needs of our customers, as well as our talented team of employees have firmly established ALASTIN Skincare as a recognized leader in the professional skincare space. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative skincare products for both peri-procedure use and daily skincare."

About ALASTIN Skincare

ALASTIN Skincare® is the fastest-growing physician-dispensed skincare brand, with innovative, scientifically proven and clinically tested products. Founded in 2015, ALASTIN Skincare provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge products for optimal procedure results and daily skincare regimens. We strategically focus research and development on innovative products with the greatest potential impact for patients and providers.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

