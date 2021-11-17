Caravan Health Partners with Health Care Visionary and Author, Quint Studer, to Provide Critical Support for Physicians and Health Care Leaders Caravan Health to provide targeted resources to help physicians, hospital, and clinic staff overcome the trauma of COVID-19 and replenish their emotional well-being

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan Health, the nation's leader in accountable care, has partnered with Quint Studer, visionary, entrepreneur, and author to bring critical resources to support and replenish physicians and hospital staff from the trauma of COVID-19. A series of live and virtual events will be held across the country in the first quarter of 2022. Safety net hospital and physician leaders can attend the programs at no cost as an expression of gratitude for their selfless commitment to their patients and their communities.

Caravan Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravan Health)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain the entire health care industry, with a disproportionate share of the burden being carried by front-line workers. At the same time, the push to value-based care, increasing non-clinical, administrative burdens, and frequently changing incentives are leading to heightened stress among physicians, with four out of five physicians saying they are burned out.

Quint Studer and Caravan Health are collaborating to provide access to valuable educational and problem-solving resources specifically developed for community health systems and safety net providers. Topics to be addressed include physician engagement, burnout prevention, and replenishment of the mission that lies behind their commitment to patients. The series will also focus on ways health care professionals and physicians can simultaneously manage health care transformation, ensure their personal well-being, and maintain their morale and a healthy sense of purpose.

"The role of the physician at the center of health care is vital to a healthy care system," says Studer. "The challenge? While providing essential care to patients, physicians must take on increased administrative responsibilities. We need to focus on the physician's sense of well-being to ensure they are equipped to handle the complexities of today's health systems, while delivering what they are called to do: heal. With Caravan Health, we will lead attendees through tailored programming designed to deliver pragmatic solutions and resources to meet real challenges in an ever-evolving health care ecosystem."

Studer is an expert on business and health care leadership and is known for being one of the first to connect patient care to customer service, putting patient experience at the forefront. As former president of Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Studer led the organization to the top one percent of hospitals in the country in patient and employee satisfaction. He wrote the book "Building a Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America," and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Master of Business, making him the only health care leader to win this award. He also recently published The Calling: Why Healthcare Is So Special, to help health care professionals maintain and manage healthy emotional bank accounts.

"Physicians play an essential role in health practice transformation, and their ability to directly impact patient care requires a strong system of support with the right tools. In providing them with greater resources across the burden of care, we all win – patients, physicians, caretakers, the community," says Ashok Roy, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Caravan Health. "Having collaborated with Quint at our annual symposium and on podcasts and webinars throughout the years, we know his trainings and insight will be invaluable in helping to address physician and health care leadership challenges as we collectively aim for value-based systems that work for both patients and providers."

To learn more about the program, or to apply to attend one of the sessions, click here.

About Caravan Health

Caravan Health was founded to develop better solutions for safety net health systems, their patients, and care teams. We've guided over 300 independent health systems and 26,000 clinicians to achieve meaningful results through value-based care. Our tailored population health methodologies, award-winning technology, and deep understanding of the safety net help teams deliver high-quality, patient-focused care while replenishing their own well-being. We work to create a health ecosystem where hospitals and physicians collaborate to build scale, mitigate risk, and create sustainable health outcomes. Since 2014, Caravan-supported ACOs have saved Medicare $476 million and earned more than $235 million in shared savings. In 2020, 100% of collaborative ACO participants achieved shared savings and earned an average 99% MIPS score and 97% quality score. Strengthening community health systems with Caravan Health. For more information visit caravanhealth.com.

Editors: Photos and Quint Studer books available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caravan Health