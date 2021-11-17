FullStory Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Third Year Running

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) , today announced it has been recognized by Deloitte as one of the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America. FullStory ranked in the top 40% of the Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500™ list, marking the third consecutive year that the company has appeared among the prestigious group of organizations.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the companies that redefine the cutting edge and disrupt the technology industry. FullStory has sustained triple-digit revenue growth over the past three years. Today more than 3,200 customers in 60 countries – including Chipotle, FTD, Fidelity, Financial Times, Ocado Group, and Peloton – use FullStory's DXI platform to gain insight into what customers are doing – and why – on web and mobile channels.

"Digital has emerged as the primary way that both B2B and consumer brands interact with customers today," said Scott Voigt, co-founder and CEO of FullStory. "FullStory provides analytics and insight that these companies need in order to perfect the digital products and experiences they offer customers, driving customer delight, digital transformation and ultimately sales and revenue."

In addition to the Deloitte Fast 500, FullStory has been widely recognized in 2021 for technology and product excellence. Additional honors include Inc. 5000 ranking , Qualtrics Technology Partner of the Year and the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter 2021 .

DXI: Leading-Edge Analytics

FullStory's DXI platform captures a comprehensive dataset of digital interactions and connects it to the metrics that matter most to businesses. FullStory proactively surfaces top opportunities to optimize digital experience, enabling teams to understand issues, prioritize fixes, remediate bugs, and measure the impact of those changes.

"Understanding the customer's journey on a website or app is critical to business success," said Forbes contributor Bruce Rogers in his recent piece Fast-Growing FullStory Defining Customer Experience Intelligence Market. "As a result, the global digital experience and analytics software market is large and growing fast, reaching $10.20 billion this year, rising to $22.94 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research."

With FullStory, product, engineering, marketing and UX teams can align around the customer, break down internal information silos and achieve company objectives together faster.

"We've put FullStory to use in each of the environments where we're changing the user experience," said Matt Powell, CTO of FTD, who was profiled this year in a Retail Touchpoints article, How FTD Uses UX Analysis to Weed Out Friction Points in the Shopper Journey . "The most important thing in an interface is that it has to be really intuitive. Users don't always behave the way you want them to; they behave the way that makes sense to them, and the assumptions we make about how things worked aren't always matched in the real world."

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.fullstory.com .

