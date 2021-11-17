HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Novavax (NVAX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Oct. 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 11, 2022

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresented Novavax's progress toward successfully developing its COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), including: (1) overstating Novavax's manufacturing capabilities and downplaying manufacturing issues that would impact the approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) concealing that Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines; (3) exaggerating the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373.

Investors began to learn the truth on May 10, 2021, when The Washington Post reported the EUA filing for the vaccine was delayed to June at the earliest due to manufacturing issues. Later that day, Novavax confirmed it was unlikely to seek EUA for NVX-CoV2373 until July at the earliest. In Aug., Novavax pushed the expected EUA filing into Q4 2021. Then, on Oct. 19, 2021 Politico reported, citing anonymous sources, that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards," the company's "issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter," and the company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues.

These events drove the price of Novavax shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Novavax lied about its EUA timeline for NVX-CoV2373," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

