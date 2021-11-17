Midwest Holding to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18th

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), a technology-enabled, services-oriented life and annuity platform, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18th, at 4:00 PM ET. Michael Salem, co-CEO of Midwest Holding, will be giving the presentation.

"We are delighted to be presenting at the Ladenburg 2021 conference. Technology is the cornerstone of Midwest Holding and a differentiator in our business model. Our long-term growth will be driven by the use of technology as we expand our geographic footprint and product offerings. I look forward to this opportunity to highlight the innovation we are delivering to the insurance space," said Salem.

Event: Midwest Holding Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 4:00 – 4:25 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com

Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Midwest Holding on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 50 technology companies from the US and Israel, covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, streaming media, semiconductors, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, bitcoin mining, AI, e-commerce, ed-tech, public safety, space-tech and defense. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand life and annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "intend," or "continue," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology used in connection with any discussion of future operating results or financial performance. These statements are only predictions and reflect our management's good faith present expectation of future events and are subject to a number of important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements include among others, the following:

our business plan, particularly including our reinsurance strategy, may not prove to be successful;

our reliance on third-party insurance marketing organizations to market and sell our annuity insurance products through a network of independent agents;

failure to maintain adequate reinsurance;

our inability to expand our insurance operations outside the 22 states and District of Columbia in which we are currently licensed;

our annuity products may not achieve significant market acceptance;

failure to obtain new customers, retain existing customers, or reductions in policies in force by existing customers; and

higher service, administrative, or general expense due to the implementation of our business plan.

Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see also the risk factors and other cautionary language included in Midwest's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained online at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov or on Midwest's website at http://www.midwestholding.com. Except as required by law, Midwest does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

