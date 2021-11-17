Savvy Ladies Annual Gala Honors & Recognizes Mentorship, Male Allyship, Change Makers & Inspirational Leaders Supporting Financial Empowerment for Women Six Award Categories, Nine Exceptional Honorees

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies , a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline , is pleased to announce the 2021 Savvy Ladies Honorees who are each exceptional leaders supporting & leading financial empowerment for women. Each honoree is recognized for their unwavering commitment to financial education & advancement of financial literacy for women.

Creating positive change for women, the 2021 Savvy Ladies Change Maker Honorees are Jeanne Sun, GM for Inclusive Investing, J. P. Morgan Wealth Management, Jennifer Zuccarelli, Head of Communications and Content, U.S. Wealth Management, J. P. Morgan Wealth Management, and Heather Ettinger, Founder & CEO, Luma Wealth Advisors.

Receiving the Savvy Ladies Inspiration Award is Grace Vandecruze, Founder and Managing Director, Grace Global Capital LLC.

Celebrating male allyship, Savvy Ladies honors John L. Carter, President & COO, Nationwide Financial with the inaugural Savvy Ladies Male Ally Award.

Paying tribute to Stacy Francis, founder of Savvy Ladies, is The Stacy Francis Awards for Excellence in Mentorship honors Frances J. DiSarro, KPMG LLP Deputy General Counsel and Principal (Retired), and Rahshiela T. White, OGC Executive Assistant KPMG.

The Sayra Fischer Lebenthal Award for Professional Excellence in Finance is awarded to Manisha Thakor, Founder MoneyZen; and the Savvy Lady of the Year Award recognizes a woman who has demonstrated significant fiscal responsibility in her own life and is taking the steps to build her financial roadmap to independence, is awarded to Maxi Delrosario, who connected with Savvy Ladies through our new collaboration with Dress for Success New York.

Savvy Ladies Virtual Awards Celebration with panel discussions: Building Wealth, Shattering the Glass Ceiling and the Importance of Male Allyship and Are the Golden Years Truly Golden? How to Solve Women's Financial Challenges, is on November 18, 2021, 6:00 PM ET.

Tickets are available and are 100% tax-deductible with proceeds supporting the Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline. Learn More About Savvy Ladies, visit: https://www.savvyladies.org/

