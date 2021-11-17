Senate President Wilton Simpson Joins Tampa General Hospital in a Tribute to Florida's Health Care Heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital hosted a tribute today to Florida's health care heroes in the Capitol Courtyard just outside Florida's State Capitol. Senate President Wilton Simpson of Trilby joined Tampa General President and CEO John Couris and Tampa General Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peggy Duggan to honor the health care heroes of Florida.

Tampa General Hospital hosted a tribute today to Florida’s health care heroes in the Capitol Courtyard just outside Florida’s State Capitol. Senate President Wilton Simpson of Trilby joined Tampa General President and CEO John Couris and Tampa General Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peggy Duggan to honor the health care heroes of Florida.

"The health care heroes of Florida – and especially the dozens who have joined us here today from Tampa General Hospital – have always been essential to our state," said President Simpson. "But during the past two years, they've been tested like no other. And they have shined like no other. Florida's health care heroes are hardworking, selfless and unwilling to give up. Thank you, health care heroes. We're grateful for your service to our communities and to our state."

During the event, President Simpson rang a bell in honor of Florida's health care heroes. More than one hundred others were in attendance and joined in ringing bells to celebrate the selfless sacrifice of Florida's health care heroes.

"The team at Tampa General Hospital is unparalleled. Over the last 20 months, I've witnessed tireless efforts, dedication, and hard work from the men and women on the front lines of COVID," said Couris. "I'm proud to be a part of the state's tribute to our health care heroes because that's exactly what they are – heroes who saved us in a time of crisis."

"The physicians, nurses, and team members at Tampa General have been put to the test, and they far exceeded expectations," said Duggan. "Every one of them has gone above and beyond to provide quality care and true compassion for their patients. This tribute to our health care heroes is especially meaningful coming from our state leaders and lawmakers."

The tribute to health care heroes was part of Tampa General's "We Are TGH" Advocacy Day at Florida's State Capitol. More than 100 health care heroes, patients and family members traveled to Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers and share their stories that demonstrate the value of TGH to the state. The Capitol Rotunda and Courtyard were full of displays featuring TGH innovations, technologies and team member ambassadors.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital