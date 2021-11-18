Active Health Foods (aka "CoinChamp") Announces Financing Measures to Drive the 2022 Live Launch of Universal Plug-and-Play NFT Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD) ("CoinChamp" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles-based Company with primary development-stage operations in Cryptocurrency and non-fungible token ("NFT") markets, is pleased to announce the launch of measures to fund the development of the Company's market-leading plug-and-play universal function NFT platform vision.

Proceeds will be primarily deployed for the rapid development of a market-leading plug-and-play universal function NFT platform targeting ease of use and the democratization of the NFT marketplace. As announced in its release dated November 16, the Company recently signed a Statement of Work with MEV, LLC, a leading software development firm, to undertake the initial stages of the development of the platform.

"We have an aggressive timeframe for development and deployment of core technology underpinning our NFT platform vision," noted Glen Bonilla, President and CEO of CoinChamp. "As recently discussed, we have already established our development team and vision. This round will ensure we are able to move fast and maintain a high standard of functionality in creating the most user-friendly universal plug-and-play tool in the NFT space. By the time we launch, we want anyone and everyone to be able to participate in the NFT marketplace without prior experience, expertise, or training with just a few clicks."

Additional funds raised will be earmarked for further optimization of the Company's CoinChamp prediction platform (currently available on the iOS App Store) and for the acquisition of profitable companies currently operating in the cryptocurrency space.

Funding has been organized as a Regulation A+ campaign set to launch following the qualification of the Company's Form 1-A offering by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The $15 million fundraising campaign has been greenlit with an offer price of $0.0015 per share. This fixed price equity funding round will serve to finance the development of productive core software assets germane to the launch of the Company's principal commercial-stage operations as a plug-and-play platform provider for the NFT marketplace.

About Active Health Foods (CoinChamp)

Active Health Foods recently acquired CoinChamp, Inc., and the operations of CoinChamp now represent the operations of the entire Company. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens. More details will be disclosed in the near future. Glen Bonilla, President and CEO, is an experienced serial entrepreneur with an extensive banking background, years of managerial experience, and a fresh vision as a tech savvy millennial CEO.

