InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tire to Prevent Punctures & Blowouts (JMC-2349)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and I needed an improved tire to prevent unexpected tread punctures and blowouts on farming vehicles and other equipment," said an inventor, from Seward, Neb., "so I invented the TIC TAC GO TIRES. My design eliminates the need to stop and change a flat tire."

The patent-pending invention prevents punctures and blowouts with tires while driving. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tires. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to prevent unnecessary delays and frustrations. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it can also be used with farming equipment, off-road trucks and with military vehicles.

