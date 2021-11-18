Jackpocket Lottery App Opens Second Headquarters in Santa Barbara's Tech Sector

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced today the official opening of its second U.S. headquarters in Santa Barbara, further expanding its team and creating new jobs within the area's burgeoning technology community. Located directly on State Street in the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara, Jackpocket joins Amazon, Google, Zoom, PayPal, and Sonos in Santa Barbara County, which Jackpocket believes will become known as the "Silicon Riviera."

Jackpocket officially opened it second U.S. headquarters in Santa Barbara, further expanding its team and creating new jobs within the area’s burgeoning tech community.

"There was no better place to build our West Coast office," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Santa Barbara offers an amazing active lifestyle, beautiful weather, a strong sense of community, and access to top colleges and universities. Jackpocket is excited to invest in the local technology community and help foster the next generation of innovation."

Following raising a $120M Series D, with participation from new investor Santa Barbara Venture Partners, Jackpocket has begun hiring for key roles, including a Brand & Community Ambassador , who will be an evangelist for Jackpocket's brand and presence in the local community as an employer, corporate partner, and socially responsible entity. The company plans to make an additional 15 hires within the next 12 months.

"We'll be working with local philanthropic organizations to create more than just jobs," Sullivan added. "Just like the lottery gives back to important causes, we want to make sure we are supporting great non-profit organizations in our new home. We'll be creating affiliations with higher learning institutions like UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly, and Santa Barbara City College to develop talent and create opportunities for students as well as working with local governments to create new incentives for growth."

The presence of established technology companies alongside emerging startups like Apeel Sciences, Procure Technologies, and WELL Health Technologies make Santa Barbara a prime location for Jackpocket to further its mission to innovate the mobile gaming and lottery industry.

Jackpocket's founding headquarters are located in New York City. For more information on career opportunities at Jackpocket, visit https://jackpocket.com/careers .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket