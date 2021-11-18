NEW! Send Happy Thanksgiving emails from Google Sheets with cloudHQ's New Mail Merge

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving right around the corner, cloudHQ released a new mail merge feature as part of its text and email marketing campaign app, MailKing Mail Merge for Gmail . Now, anyone can use the app to send a mail merge right from Google Sheets. This is an easy way for anyone to send bulk emails to their contacts in a personalized way.

"Using a mail merge is a smart option if you want to send out personalized messages to your contacts, right from a spreadsheet," said Senad Dizdar, cloudHQ's CEO. "It's an extremely elegant technique to save time while making your recipients feel as though your message was written specifically to them."

MailKing's Mail Merge for Gmail is designed to send mass emails and texts with personalized messages. Customers have 3 options to create their message. First, customers can create their own message in minutes using MailKing's intuitive creator platform. Second, they can select an email template from MailKing's free email template library. Third, they can even copy any email that they received in their inbox and change the logo, wording, and links to make it look and feel like their own email.

Once customers have their email or text ready, they can think about what they might like to personalize. The company lists 3 key scenarios to use a mail merge for a mass email campaign:

1. FOLLOW UPS: This scenario is usually for appointment confirmations, order follow ups, donation requests, messages of appreciation, etc.

2. GEO-LOCATION: Any emails that are sensitive to location like: webinars or conferences, employee rules, delivery routes, real estate listings, etc.

3. MISCELLANEOUS: This is an open-ended use of a mail merge, but still very personalized like: a personal postscript message, a teacher giving student feedback, etc.

Mr. Dizdar explains, "A mail merge ensures that the basis of all customer communication is created in a simple, time-tested way: using a spreadsheet to collect contact information. Keeping it simple means that our customers can keep it effective."

MailKing Mail Merge for Gmail has 3 tiers. The first tier, "Basic Email Campaigns," is free to use up to 50 emails/month. The second tier, "Premium email campaigns," is priced at $14.99/mo which offers unlimited email campaigns, and a third tier, "Premium Email and Text Campaigns" priced at $54.99/mo.

The company's 50+ free email management Chrome extensions qualify as an ecosystem of helpful email productivity apps.

