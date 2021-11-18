Scribd Redefines Executive Leadership Team with Four Additions Dedicated to Enhancing Product, Technology, Operational Efficiency, and People

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd , the reading subscription service that offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, today announced the appointment of four new members to its Executive Leadership team. The roles highlight the company's commitment to growth and management with the positions responsible for strategic direction, enhancing product and technology, and reinforcing a commitment to securing and supporting the best talent at all levels.

Suresh “DP” Duddi, Greg Hintz, Patsy Mangan, and Beck Kloss join Scribd's Executive Leadership team.

"Our new executive leadership team is focused on strategies that will improve our overall product experience and increase our footprint in the marketplace," said Trip Adler, co-founder, and CEO at Scribd. "Our new Executive Leadership team focuses on everything that makes Scribd great - product, technology, people, and strategic excellence – and positions us to continue to change the way the world reads."

Beck Kloss joined Scribd as Chief Product Officer, a new position for the company. Kloss previously worked as SVP of Product for Endeavor, where he led a multi-disciplinary team to build out Endeavor's digital business, launching multiple offerings across the creator economy and live events verticals. Kloss previously led the Creator Product team at Spotify, which focused on helping artists be more successful via a suite of digital products and services. In his role at Scribd, Kloss will lead the creation of products that deliver value to Scribd's readers, authors, and the business.

"I believe in the power of the written word to enhance people's lives and educate them, and Scribd is well-positioned to help others with this journey," said Kloss. "My past experience at Spotify provided a front-row seat into one of the world's most successful media streaming services, which will serve me well at Scribd"

Suresh "DP" Duddi joined Scribd as its new Chief Technology Officer from Yahoo!, where he led a team that built analytics platforms for the Yahoo! Consumer Division, built Yahoo!'s publishing platform, and launched the Yahoo! Mobile App. Known for his engineering vision, Duddi has also worked with pioneering companies Microsoft and Netscape. In this role, he will head the development of Scribd's internal and external technologies, with a focus on using machine learning to enhance the company's cloud document platform.

"I fell in love with Scribd's people-first culture, which shone through every person I met," said Duddi. "My experiences building Yahoo!'s publishing and personalized recommendations systems have true synergy with Scribd's mission."

Additionally, Greg Hintz joined Scribd as its new Chief Operating Officer. Hintz previously worked at Shutterfly, where he was the President of Lifetouch, the global leader in professional photography. Before assuming the President role, Hintz led Shutterfly's acquisition of Lifetouch and then its successful integration. A transformative leader in the technology space, Hintz has historically driven revenue and operational efficiency across organizations of all sizes, with prior experience at Tiny Prints, Yahoo! and Goldman Sachs. His primary objective at Scribd is ensuring strategic alignment and accountability across the organization.

"I am excited about Scribd's opportunity to make a positive impact on the world," said Hintz. "I look forward to using my experience to ensure that cross-functional teams remain focused on helping Scribd achieve its mission and strategic objectives."

Effective immediately, Patsy Mangan, formerly VP of People, has been elevated to Chief People Officer, a newly created position that encompasses all people-related functions, including Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, and Employee Experience. Mangan distinguished herself during her tenure by enhancing Scribd's employment brand, evolving its performance and compensation philosophies, defining employee behaviors associated with company values, prioritizing DEI programs, and designing Scribd Flex, the company's future of work benefit that trusts employees to be productive wherever they choose to work.

"I believe that progressive employee initiatives are the secret to any company's success. I'm focused on building programs that are best suited for Scribd and its employees, not just following the pack or traditional industry trends," said Mangan. "As a result, Scribd has an innovative, diverse, and fulfilled workforce, and we're just getting started."

About Scribd

Scribd is the reading subscription service that's changing the way the world reads. For $9.99 a month, Scribd offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, and more. Scribd works directly with publishers to constantly add new content to the platform and provide its subscribers with high-quality and personalized reading recommendations. Scribd's goal is to inspire curiosity and learning through its diverse range of content that amplifies important topics and underrepresented authors. The app is available on iOS and Android devices as well as web browsers. Follow @Scribd on Twitter and Instagram to learn more.

Scribd logo (PRNewsFoto/Scribd)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scribd