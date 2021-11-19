Increased SaaS / SaaP infrastructure capabilities allow Restaurant Passion to expand its "revenue generating" products and services nationally

BOONTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1999, Restaurant Passion Inc, a leading regional restaurant/hospitality focused SaaS/SaaP provider based in Boonton, NJ, announce the completion of a large scale website/internet based software infrastructure project allowing Restaurant Passion's restaurant & hospitality regional online dining guides along with its products and services capabilities to be expanded throughout the United States. That's right, regional New Jersey based Restaurant Passion is now offering its revenue generating products and services nationally.

Restaurant Passion Restaurant and Dining Guide now available online nationally. Increased SaaS / SaaP infrastructure capabilities allow Restaurant Passion to expand its “revenue generating” products and services. Image contains: Illustration/screen shots of restaurantpassion website.

Restaurant Passion expands its products and services nation wide

Restaurant Passion's products and services are an "all in one" integrated SaaS/PaaS website content management and marketing solution that incorporates a collection of features that include, a no-cost restaurant & hospitality national web based online dining guides, as well as additional paid services that are offered as a bundle. These bundled services include software based websites developed exclusively for restaurants and hospitality, text messaging services and online eGift Card sales. All of these services and more are operated through Restaurant Passion's proprietary web based Content Management System.

Restaurant Passion plans to actively foster relationships with new client restaurants throughout the United States, offering an array of quality products and services that have a proven record of generating increased revenue for their restaurant clients. Over the upcoming weeks and months Restaurant Passion will be announce several additional enhancements to their robust collection of restaurant and hospitality focused technology services.

Information for Restaurant Passion's products and services for purchase may be found at: https://restaurantpassion.com/services. The editorial contact can provide additional information.

Editorial Contact: Jeffrey Maron, Founder & CEO

Restaurant Passion Inc

811 Main Street, Suite J

Boonton, NJ 07005

Tel: (973)263-5960

e-mail: press@restaurantpassion.com Products and Services Info: https://restaurantpassion.com/services Restaurant Guide Website: https://restaurantpassion.com Banquet Guide Website: https://banquetpassion.com Wedding Guide Website: https://weddingpassion.com

