Who said that the compact car can't pursue speed? This 2021 CCPC annual champion model brings you a different feeling

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, the China Mass Production Car Performance Competition (hereinafter referred to as CCPC), hosted by AutoCulture, came to a close in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Among them, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L, one of the three best models of the German family, has won the first place in the sound insulation and noise reduction subjects with its excellent product performance. It is also in the performance comprehensive competition and the elk test subjects. Both won the championship and successfully won the title of "Triple Crown" in the professional station.

Audi, as one of the three German masters, has always been a longing choice for consumers. With its stylish appearance and powerful and reliable power control, it has attracted the favor of many young people. However, in the impression of many people, Audi has been labeled as "luxury", "expensive", and "unreachable". Is this really the case? In fact, there are many Audi series models in China today, they uphold excellent product performance, but the price is approachable. For example, the Audi A3L we are going to talk about today, as the mainstay of the Audi family's sales, you would never expect to be able to buy it at a price of 180,000 yuan. To such a surprising car.

Fashion and sports coexist, the first choice for young people

In the automobile consumer market where young people occupy the mainstream, having a high-value appearance means the beginning of success. The sense of atmosphere and fashion have become important reference information for their car purchase choices. In this regard, as a classic series of FAW-Volkswagen Audi, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L can be said to firmly grasp the mentality of consumers.

This car has been based on the theme of "fashion design" since its inception, using the latest fashion design language of the Audi RS family. Looking from the front, the iconic classic hexagonal air intake grille of the RS family, with black honeycomb chrome decoration, highlights the exquisiteness and atmosphere; the air intake surrounds on both sides of the front bumper and the sharp-shaped LED headlights echo each other. The visual tension is released to the greatest extent, and it does not lose the name of Audi's "light factory"; the side lines of the body are sharp and full of sporty feeling, from the rear taillights to the through-type sharp waistline extending to the headlights, so that the whole car It seems to present a swooping visual beauty and sense of refinement. Among the models of the same level, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L can be said to represent the pinnacle of appearance and is most suitable for consumers who pursue youthful fashion and sportiness.

More refined and more comfortable, making Audi A3L more intimate

As the saying goes, the exterior styling is designed for others to see, and the interior is the environment that will accompany you for the longest time. Especially in the compact family car, it must be able to provide a caring and comfortable driving environment in daily life before it will be favored by consumers. This is also the long-selling FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L in the family car market. one of the reasons.

In order to be more in line with the positioning of a family car, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L wheelbase has been lengthened by 50mm, so that it is not a problem for the second row of passengers to tilt their legs. On the basis of font layout, clever use of faults, high and low forms to present the beauty of modern industry, and then paired with two high-quality large screens, chrome decoration and the same air outlet style as Urus, the interior is refined. It can be said to be bashing.

Who said that the compact sedan cannot pursue gallop and passion?

Most of the compact family cars pursue comfort and portability, but often ignore the performance aspect and cannot provide the driver with the driving experience of galloping. In the eyes of the younger generation of consumers, this is absolutely unacceptable. If you want to pursue the pleasure of speed and passion with the positioning of a compact sedan, maybe the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is suitable.

Although the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is positioned as a compact family car, and the EA211 1.4T engine + 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox is equipped with nothing to say in terms of parameters, it can provide a peak torque of 250N·m and a maximum power of 110KW. It can fully meet the performance requirements of young people's daily driving. Moreover, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L also has a low center of gravity, lighter unsprung mass and moderately rigid chassis suspension, which brings its chassis handling performance to a higher level, steering wheel pointing more accurately, and the rear wheel tracks when the vehicle turns sharply. The traceability is also more accurate, with extremely high driving pleasure!

It just so happens that the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L participated in the 2021 CCPC public station competition this time. With high-quality power output and powerful chassis tuning, it can give the driver the pleasure of galloping whether it is starting acceleration or cornering. Therefore, if you want to be able to pursue speed and enjoy the fun of driving while satisfying daily mobility, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is your perfect choice.

In general, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L does have excellent quality that cannot be caught up by similar cars in many aspects. Its high appearance, comfort and powerful performance are synonymous with it, and this is also its ability to take the lead in the field of domestic sedan. The reason is that this car will also be favored by more and more people.

