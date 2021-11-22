aytm announces immersive shopping experience reimagined as an Agile Shelf Test

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), the leading consumer insights platform for some of the world's most notable brands, creative agencies and marketing consultancies, has announced the launch of their state-of-the-art Agile Shelf Test.

aytm's Agile Shelf Test simulates in-store and e-commerce shopping experiences allowing respondents to interact with products and make purchase decisions. Brands can now get the feedback they need to drive product innovation and marketing excellence without the costs associated with in-store product testing or unsuccessful product launches. This latest innovation from aytm allows for faster survey design, programming, and analysis—significantly reducing the overall time to insights from weeks to hours.

Immersive Real-World Shopping Experiences

This new Agile Shelf Test allows researchers to easily upload product images, information, and pricing—presenting respondents with a photo-realistic shopping experience. It also comes with a growing library of pre-built shelves that can be utilized to save time, offering multiple renderings of shelf configurations for stores like Target, Walmart, and Costco, and more.

With the release of aytm's Agile Shelf Test, quantifying consumer purchase behavior in an authentic shopping environment has become far more accessible—empowering researchers to discover more actionable insights while spending less time and money.

"For years now we've been listening closely to the industry, registering a lot of interest from our clients in automating shelf test in a purely quantitative way. We've heard from quant experts that automating it will prove impossible. More recently, during the pandemic, we've seen an increased amount of logistical struggles in traditional, in-person qualitative shelf tests and decided to give it a try.

So we put our heads together to design an Agile Shelf Test to solve the timely challenges of a moment, and to meet the timeless needs of a growing industry; to reimagine a tool that empowers insights seekers around the globe on their way to increasing the market share and optimizing online and offline shopping experience."

- Lev A. Mazin - CEO & Co-founder at aytm

Automation Empowers Agility

The new Agile Shelf Test meets researchers' needs by leveraging automated, yet flexible programming to reduce manual entry and deliver critical shelf placement impact testing. Users simply add their products to the shelf; our auto-flow mode automatically sets product facings just how they want the audience to see them. To specify exact order and mimic a planogram, users can tap into simple aytm logic.

Agile Shelf Test also uses automated analysis to address key questions, including purchase intent, purchase volume, purchase amount, attention span, and time spent finding the product. This new approach empowers more actionable insights surrounding customer purchase behavior, making it the most advanced on the market.

