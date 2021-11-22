Ooredoo's Digital Transformation Continues with Tecnotree as New Digital Billing Vendor

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to pioneer the latest technologies and solutions, Ooredoo Oman has signed an agreement with Finland-based digital business support system (BSS) provider, Tecnotree, as a vendor for its digital billing system. Based on microservices architecture, the system supports both traditional and digital offerings, providing a platform for high-performance billing and revenue management functions, efficiently tracking usage and payment, and offering personalized billing for every subscriber. Ensuring a cost-effective and efficient way for customers to manage their bills, it's part of Ooredoo's mission to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo, said, "The digitalization of our billing system is the next major step in our digital transformation strategy. By continuing to utilize new technologies, we are laying the foundation for the next era of IT architecture while providing both our B2B and B2C customers with an excellent digital experience that simplifies and enriches their lives."

"We are proud to partner with Ooredoo in this transformative journey" said, Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation. "Offering a unique digital billing platform, Tecnotree's Digital Convergent Billing System (DCBS) is a unified revenue management solution that creates a smooth and secure charging, billing, and payments experience for customers. The collaboration will accelerate Ooredoo's operational efficiency with unified billing consolidation, increasing productivity and maximizing revenue opportunities for the operator."

As a data experience leader, Ooredoo continues to expand and enhance its offerings, providing innovative products and customer-centric services to its growing number of users. Supporting the unique needs of individuals and businesses across the Sultanate, it strives to increase the value of the Ooredoo brand, stay ahead of the competition, and cater to the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

Tecnotree Digital Convergent Billing System (DCBS) is a flexible, high-performance, and rich billing & revenue management solution that allows CSPs/DSPs to monetize customers in an efficient way. It allows service providers to conveniently manage a mix of multiple services whether their own or partners. By monetizing all customers across business lines and types of service on a single platform, the CSPs can rationalize the inefficient legacy interfaces, thus, significantly reducing the possibility of revenue leakage and bad debts.

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG ("Ooredoo") was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched its service in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. As Oman's data experience leaders, Ooredoo provides individuals and businesses with cutting edge digital products and services, so that customers can enjoy the internet. Ooredoo generated revenues of OMR 264.9 million as of 31 December 2020 and is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the "ORDS" ticker.

