Deck the Halls with OtterBox Black Friday Deals

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time for making memories with friends and family. With OtterBox, you can ensure that connection all year long by giving the gift of 360-degree protection for everyone's favorite tech. Starting Thanksgiving Day, you can kickstart your holiday shopping with 25 percent on otterbox.com, including cases, screen protectors and power products.

OtterBox has a range of cases fit for your smartphone. Classic Defender Series, sleek Symmetry Series, ready-to-go Commuter Series and more cover devices and keep phones protected from daily drops and bumps. A full line of colorful, clear and graphic cases are available now. And don't forget to add a little Disney Magic to your favorite devices with classic cases featuring favorites like Mickey and Minnie or edgy Disney Villains.

Pair a new case with screen protectors from OtterBox. Blue light blocking glass, privacy screens and anti-glare glass join the classic screen protection options to keep every device looking like new. Anti-shatter screen protectors cover devices from scratches and nicks and are easy to install.

Power up your holiday season with power banks, cables, wall and car chargers. OtterBox power products are built tough, making them perfect for at home and on the go. OtterBox has something for every power need - from mobile gaming to MagSafe compatibility to efficient charge.

Stuff those stockings and pile up the presents under the tree with gifts they'll appreciate all year. Get 25 percent off sitewide starting November 25 to November 29, all available now at otterbox.com.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

