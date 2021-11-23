Exodus Announces In-Wallet Sports Betting with SportX Integration

Exodus cryptocurrency wallet users are now able to bet on sports and eSports teams from around the globe on the Polygon blockchain.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO ATS: EXOD), (the "Company" or "Exodus") a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Proper Trust AG, entered an agreement with SportX , the online sports and crypto betting platform. Exodus wallet users in approved jurisdictions may now access the services offered by SportX and place bets on a range of worldwide sports and Esports in cryptocurrency. By using the Polygon blockchain smart contract transactions are secured and payouts made on time. All Transaction fees are covered by the platform.

The SportX application can now be installed with the newest version of Exodus Wallet's desktop and mobile apps. The minimum bet amount is $5 USDC, which can either be sent directly to the wallet or exchanged from any of the 138 digital currencies supported by the Exodus Wallet.

"Many sports and eSports fans are already such a big part of the global DeFi community, it seemed an obvious next step to bring them together in a single experience," said Exodus CEO and co-founder JP Richardson. "With stellar user experience a core part of Exodus' DNA, SportX was an ideal partner to help us expand into the sports betting arena and further our mission to empower people to control their own wealth."

The SportX app is now available to Exodus users in all locations with congruent betting laws. The full list of unavailable jurisdictions can be found here: https://help.sportx.bet/en/articles/3613372-terms-and-conditions

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

About SportX

The SX (SportX) Protocol is a suite of smart contracts and web applications on the Polygon blockchain that enables the creation, trading, and settlement of blockchain-based sports betting and political prediction markets. SX currently facilitates over 500 sports and politics-focused markets every day, having settled over $75m in trading volume since inception. SX uses the power of decentralized finance and community ownership to give bettors a transparent betting platform that is owned, operated, and governed by the community.

