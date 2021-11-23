New #DreamMaker Campaign Gives Everyone the Chance to Thank Those Who Made a Difference in Their Lives

Hello Future Teams Up with Chef and TV Personality Andrew Zimmern, Actor Amir Arison, and Others to Support Refugee Teens

Hello Future Teams Up with Chef and TV Personality Andrew Zimmern, Actor Amir Arison, and Others to Support Refugee Teens New #DreamMaker Campaign Gives Everyone the Chance to Thank Those Who Made a Difference in Their Lives

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International education organization Hello Future has launched its new #DreamMaker campaign with influencers across the entertainment, music, food and restaurant, and arts industries.

Hello Future is a non-profit organization that transforms the refugee youth experience from alone, stuck, and forgotten to connected and empowered. Working with teens living in refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan, Hello Future's innovative education model provides the 21st-century skills essential to succeed in today's interconnected world including digital skills, financial literacy, leadership, entrepreneurship, and more.

With the season of gratitude upon us, Hello Future is partnering with celebrities and influencers worldwide to raise $500,000 to help even more refugee teenagers receive the digital and entrepreneurial skills needed for a bright future.

Influencers include, with more joining:

Amir Arison , Actor

Allie Ayer , Model

Danielle Fedder , Model

Tara McKenzie , Model

Andrew Zimmern , Celebrity Chef and TV Personality

"No one achieves success without help," acknowledged Hello Future Executive Director Charlie Grosso . "We wanted to create a unique way to thank those who support us along our own life journey, and give others the opportunity to support refugee teens and their education."

By supplementing a limited traditional education, Hello Future gives refugee youth a pathway to a livelihood that avoids the traps of radicalization and early marriage. To date the organization has helped over 600 Syrian refugee teens gain the skills needed to run successful businesses.

"Ali is a young teen I met in a Zaatari refugee camp 3 years ago, and he is my #DreamMaker," said celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. "He inspired me, shared his story with me, but what he lacked was opportunity. By supporting Hello Future, we can help pave a pathway forward for refugee teens like Ali."

Hello Future and its supporters are now challenging others to honor their Dream Maker with a donation that provides education and opportunity to Syrian refugee youth. Visit https://www.hellofuture.io/ to thank your own Dream Maker and help make a difference in the lives of refugee teens.

View original content:

SOURCE Hello Future