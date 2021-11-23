A Safer Gambling Environment For US Casino Players

ST JULIAN, Malta, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible and legal gambling takes a step forwards in the US, with the launch of iGaming affiliate UScasinos.com .

US online casinos are regulated on a state-by-state basis, leaving some players confused as to what legal options they have when gambling online. With that confusion comes another risk: that of gambling at unregulated sites that don't adhere to responsible gambling principles. This leaves players at the mercy of these "rogue" operators.

UScasinos.com combats this by offering a platform for players to discover legal, secure, and licensed online casinos in the US, ensuring they can game in a regulated and responsible environment.

A team of experienced casino players continually searches out and reviews sites that accept US players, and that team provides detailed and accurate information about any that UScasinos.com recommends. This vetting process includes examining the safety and security, fairness, payment options and game variety that sites offer.

The rapid growth of the iGaming industry, generating $1.66 billion in the first semester of 2021, results in a strong responsibility to lower gaming addiction behaviours.

Reginald Terry, Counselor at Detroit's Center for Establishing Recovery , specializing in gambling addictions, comments "Many sites operate in the US but may be housed in a foreign country, meaning disputes may be settled offshore. Because the user of an unregulated site has little (if any) protection, there is no way to determine if the user's money is kept in a separate account in the event of bankruptcy. If users are unable to access their money freely, the process of withdrawal can become problematic. Another concern is user verification: unregulated sites may or may not verify users are who they say they are (or even old enough to gamble). It's difficult enough keeping kids from lifting their parent's credit cards to purchase loot boxes for video games. Globally, youth are becoming more and more addicted to video games and other internet activities. The last thing we need is an 11-year old coming in for counselling for problem gambling.".

Ena Mecan, Content Manager at UScasinos.com, says "We stay current with any changes regarding laws, regulations, and market updates. As a result, our recommended online gambling sites are tested on overall functionality, legal standing, as well as ease of responsible gambling resources and tools.".

UScasinos.com operates in states where online gaming is currently legal: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Delaware. A detailed statement on the affiliate's responsible gaming can be found at uscasinos.com/responsible-gambling/.

About USCasinos.com: UScasinos.com, part of KaFe Rocks Group , is an all-inclusive legal US gaming platform where casino players and gaming enthusiasts can find updated information on anything legal gaming related, both online and offline.

Editor's notes: For more information, please contact Inês Ferreira at ines@kafe.rocks

Please click here to have access to Reginald Terry's biography.

View original content:

SOURCE UScasinos.com