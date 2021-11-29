Danaher Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) ("Danaher") announced today that it will redeem all of the €800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: DHR/25) issued by DH Europe Finance S.À R.L. and guaranteed by Danaher (the "Notes"), at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount and a make-whole premium as specified in the indenture governing the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption date for the Notes will be December 29, 2021.

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

