The IFF 2021 Annual Meeting Targets Strengthening Global Sustainable Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Sustainable Development under Global Challenges: Competition, Change and Cooperation", the International Finance Forum (IFF) today announced that its upcoming 18th Annual Summit will be held in Guangzhou and online from December 3 -5.

"We experienced great uncertainties brought by the pandemic this year, which led to huge impacts on the global economy, society and people's life," said Shen Guofei, Deputy Secretary-General of IFF Foundation. "Facing such global challenges, the Summit seeks to invite global leaders from across various backgrounds to discuss and seek solutions to strengthen COVID-19 infection control cooperation, support economic recovery and respond to climate change."

The 3-day event consists of sub-forums featuring various topics involving discussion of the latest research reports and policy dialogue, including:

New Landscapes in World Economy: Interpretation, Prospects and Reflection

Global Inflation, Debt and Economic Risks: Impacts and Responses

Global Carbon Pricing Initiative

China-US Relations

Common Prosperity, the Third Distribution (encouraging high-income groups to give back to society) and Comprehensive Sustainable Development

Sustainable Development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China's Poverty Reduction Experience

Global leaders from government, finance, business, and academia, will attend the meeting, where key attendees include Jose Manuel Barroso, Former Prime Minister of Portugal and Board Chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Han Seung-soo, Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea and was the President of the 56th Session of the UN General Assembly.

IFF will release the 2021 Global Financial Development Report & Global Green Finance Index Rankings. This report reviews recent developments, explores the driving factors of development, and provide recommendations for national policies and international cooperation to promote green finance. It also compiles a global green finance development index and country rankings.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

IFF is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental international organization founded in Beijing in 2003. Established by financial leaders from more than 20 countries, regions and international organizations including China, the US, EU and UN, the forum is a long-standing, high-level platform for dialogue and communication. The IFF 2021 Annual Meeting is co-hosted by IFF, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Guangzhou Municipal Government. For more information, please visit: http://www.iff.org.cn/php/list.php?tid=240.

