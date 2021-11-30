Comscore Elevates Veteran Technology Executive Brian Pugh to Chief Information Officer

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that Brian Pugh is taking on the role of Chief Information Officer. Pugh, who joined Comscore in 2007 and has held executive level positions at the company across Data Science, Analytics, and Product Technology, will now be responsible for launching cost effective technology solutions that increase innovation and productivity, for ensuring that Comscore data is secure in a privacy-focused environment, and for ensuring that Comscore services are accredited for ISO security standards and by industry organizations like the Media Rating Council.

Pugh has been a key thought leader and visionary for Comscore's digital solutions, including for the evolution of digital media measurement towards enhancing traditional panel measurement with census measurement. During Pugh's tenure, he has also been a guiding force behind signature product launches, including the launches of Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Comscore Validated Campaign Essentials and Comscore's Activation solutions. In innovating new products and features, Pugh has contributed to four patents related to Digital measurement. Among other things, Pugh was instrumental in successfully concluding the Media Rating Council audits of Media Metrix and Validated Campaign Essentials, both products of which received accreditation under his leadership, and Pugh is currently involved in the Comscore TV MRC audit that began in October 2021. Also in 2021, Pugh led the successful effort to secure ISO 27001 certification for Comscore.

"Brian's product vision has been at the heart of our product roadmap and success for nearly 15 years, and I am excited to have him take on an even more significant role in shaping the future of our company," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comscore