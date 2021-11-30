LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime CES® exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG's latest technology innovations at CES 2022.

As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG's virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.

Visitors will take a self-guided tour using QR codes as they navigate through the physical experience, interacting with CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning LG consumer electronics and home appliance products via AR. Other kiosks will feature immersive VR digital art including LG's immersive curved OLED video walls from CES over the years, a show favorite. Wherever they may be, audiences around the world will be able to access the same content and participate digitally in the LG CES experience.

What's more, LG has again been named official CES technology partner for the press rooms and member lounges, which will feature award-winning LG OLED TVs.

"We look forward to seeing what LG, a long-time innovation leader at CES, has in store for visitors in January," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES at the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of CES. "CES 2022 will enable attendees in Las Vegas to experience LG's technology using AR and VR. Audience joining CES digitally from across the globe will be able to experience the same ground- breaking tech, through LG's digital activation."

