Slatt Capital Funds $70,000,000 Loan on Class "A" Life Science Building - Emeryville, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital CEO, Daniel Friedeberg, along with Vice President, Sarah Bernhisel, Commercial Mortgage Banker Lilianna Grbavac, and Senior Analyst Jason Wang recently closed a $70,000,000 permanent loan on an office property located in Emeryville, California. The property was financed with an aggressive long-term, interest-only, fixed-rate loan.



170,000 SF, Class A, Multi-Tenant, Life Science Property

The subject property is a ±170,000 SF, Class A, multi-tenant, Life Science property.

The loan was placed with one of Slatt Capital's exclusive correspondent insurance company lenders. The lender and Slatt Capital were chosen for the assignment due to their aggressive loan terms and existing relationship with the borrower. Slatt Capital will be servicing this loan as part of its $4.7 billion servicing portfolio.

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $4.7 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slatt Capital