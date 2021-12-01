More than $330,000 available in winter energy bill assistance for Duke Energy Indiana customers - Qualifying customers can receive up to $300 toward their energy bill.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Indiana has dedicated more than $330,000 in financial assistance to customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills this winter. The funds come from Duke Energy contributions and customer and employee donations.

"Winters can cause financial strain for some of our customers, and for years we've dedicated funds to help those in need," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We encourage customers with financial challenges to reach out to their local community action agency to take advantage of these energy assistance dollars as we head into the colder months."

Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Energy Assistance Program to distribute the company's assistance funds. Qualifying Duke Energy customers who may be struggling to pay their electricity bills can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Due to high demand, customers should first check with their local community action agency to make sure there are still funds available locally. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

"As the temperatures drop, we are thankful to partner with Duke Energy to provide financial relief to Hoosiers who may be experiencing economic hardship," said Ed Gerardot, executive director of the Indiana Community Action Association. "We encourage families who are worried about keeping the lights on this winter to reach out for help to manage their bills and maintain service."

The financial assistance is made possible through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund, formerly known as Helping Hand, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families struggling to pay their energy bills. Over the last five years, Duke Energy has contributed more than $3.5 million in energy assistance funds to its Indiana customers. For more information on the Share the Light Fund, including eligibility for funds, participating agencies and how to make a donation, visit duke-energy.com/ShareTheLight .

Customers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for assistance with their energy bills. Customers can access financial assistance resources here .

Winter energy-saving tips

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

One of the easiest things customers can do to support heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings . Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com .

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 860,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

