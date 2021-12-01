Shoppers Discover Season's Top Trends at Tanger Outlets … for Less

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) remain stocked and ready for savvy shoppers this holiday season following an encouraging Black Friday weekend, when shoppers flocked to its open-air centers for real style and real savings. Tanger Outlet Centers across the country reported double digit weekend traffic increases over 2020, with positive retailer feedback, parking lots filled near capacity and a sea of shopping bags from top brands. Tanger teams nationwide reported enthusiastic shoppers, eager to resume holiday shopping traditions with loved ones over the holiday weekend.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8981151-tanger-outlets-offers-seasons-top-trends-for-less/

Taking the stress out of holiday shopping and offering peace of mind for the best brand name finds, Tanger centers are the must-visit destination for the most coveted brands and designers with exclusive holiday deals for 2021. Featuring a shopping experience with a festive, open-air atmosphere sure to make the season bright, Tanger invites shoppers to preview the best savings of the season in advance at tangeroutlets.com or via the Tanger mobile app. With exclusive weekly deals, special offers and a wide range of discounts from hundreds of brand names and designer stores, Tanger provides instant gratification as an alternative to the shipping scramble… making the outlet leader the ultimate destination for retail wins, immediately in-hand and at unbeatable prices.

"Holiday style and savings start here at Tanger," said Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira. "After personally shopping our centers, I've hand-picked must-have items and created the ultimate holiday gift guide and style series. This year, we're seeing an emphasis on color, sparkle and shine, and I've curated a mix of iconic styles, bold looks and glamorous accessories. Shop soon for the best access and deepest discounts!"

Tanger's collection of name brand stores and designer destinations offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade wardrobes for the season with trends such as sparkle and shimmer, plaid pieces, rich holiday hues and Fair Isle patterns. Oliveira's Ultimate Styleout + Gifting Guide provides a holiday trend forecast, highlighting items like timeless outerwear, workleisure looks and accessories designed to elevate the everyday. From the best in beauty essentials to hot home goods to top trends for men, women and children, Oliveira's lookbook offers inspiration and tips to celebrate the season in style.

For additional gifting options or for the person who simply has it all, Tanger is offering an enhanced gift card selection at Shopper Services this year, featuring gift cards from Tanger, in addition to over 75 retail brands. The ultimate holiday headquarters, Tanger offers a festive, seasonal atmosphere with holiday entertainment – from the new The Elf on the Shelf® scavenger hunt to Instagram-worthy décor – and community events such as tree lightings, Breakfast with Santa and family-friendly programming. To learn more about the holiday experience at Tanger, visit tangeroutlets.com/deals and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit TangerOutlets.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Brianna Poplaskie

BRAVE Public Relations

bpoplaskie@emailbrave.com

404.233.3993

View original content:

SOURCE Tanger Outlets