NASCAR, NIKE and Shopify Latest Major Organizations To Join Financial Literacy for All (FL4A) Movement Latest organizations to join 10-year, financial capability initiative combine cultural significance with global reach.

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Literacy for All, a national initiative to support embedding financial literacy into American culture, today announced the next wave of prominent leaders from business, sports and entertainment committing their organizations to advancing the movement.

Financial Literacy for All, a national initiative to support embedding financial literacy into American culture. (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.)

NASCAR, NIKE and Shopify have joined other top-tier organizations including founding members Walmart, Disney, NFL, NBA, Delta Air Lines, Walgreens, Bank of America, Khan Academy, PayPal and Ares Management, and key partners BlackRock, FICO, First Horizon Bank, iHeart Media, Mastercard, NASDAQ, Nextdoor, Santander, TIME for Kids, Truist, Uber and U.S. Bank as part of this first-of-its-kind coalition.

"We are honored to have these internationally-recognized organizations, whose cultural influence extends far beyond their business, join the Financial Literacy for All movement. The growing momentum of this coalition demonstrates how deeply this message is resonating during this critical time in our history," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. "We look forward to partnering with NASCAR, NIKE and Shopify to broaden our reach as we work to help everyone reach their full potential, achieving the skills they need to build a better future for themselves and their families."

Launched May 20, 2021, this 10-year commitment Co-Chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillion and Bryant, will reach millions of youth and working adults enabling them to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families. Underscoring the need for financial capability, the National Financial Educators Council estimates that financial illiteracy costs American families an estimated $415 billion each year.

