OcuDoc Announces Grady Lenski as New Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based ophthalmic MedTech startup OcuDoc announced the appointment of Grady Lenski as its new Chief Executive Officer. The firm is developing a breakthrough, mobile, autorefractor, named OcuDoc Mobile and brings on Mr. Lenski to lead the team given his extensive experience in the optical industry and deep relationships across the specialty worldwide.

"Grady is a globally-minded optical industry executive with experience in the C-Suite, as a board member, and as consultant for several world-class organizations—he's the perfect leader for the team as it finalizes development and commercial planning," emphasized OcuDoc board member and optical industry trailblazer, E. Dean Butler. Prior to founding his own consultancy, Mr. Lenski served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the Americas for Hoya Vision Care, and prior to joining Hoya, he worked at private-equity owned Performance Optics/Vision Ease as CMO and Vice President of North American Sales. He enjoyed a long tenure with PPG, serving lastly as managing director of adjacencies for Transitions® Optical. During his tenure he started and led businesses in North America and Asia-Pacific along with leading global business and strategy development.

"I'm thrilled to join the OcuDoc Team at this exciting stage of its development. This technology will be a game-changer and serve so many worldwide—eyecare professionals (ECPs), retailers, and most importantly their patients and customers," stated Mr. Lenski. The OcuDoc Team targets delivery of its prototype device for specific market testing in the second quarter of next year.

OcuDoc Mobile aims to be the first and only standalone smartphone app that can provide accurate, fast, objective autorefraction and Telerefraction™, all without the need for additional equipment. In the United States and other regulated markets, ECPs and retailers will be able to use OcuDoc Mobile as their everyday autorefractor and send the app for patient and caregiver utilization at home, with results delivered back to the ECP. In less-regulated markets worldwide, OcuDoc Mobile will help elevate the world's emerging middle class by providing an objective, accessible, and low-cost solution for vision screening and diagnosis to the billions who lack access to effective care.

OcuDoc is an ocular medical diagnostic software company whose primary software applications test and monitor vision, enabling both in-person and telemedicine; all based on proprietary, patented technology developed at The Ohio State University. Learn more at https://www.ocudocmobile.com.

This press release may contain information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future product or company performance. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA and OcuDoc Mobile is not currently available for purchase or use in the United States.

