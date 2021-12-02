SCNM Names Inaugural Vice President of Inclusive Excellence

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences (SCNM) is elated to introduce Dr. Michelle Cromwell as Vice President of Inclusive Excellence & Belonging (VPIEB) marking a pivotal advancement in the College's history.

SCNM committed to launching the Office of Inclusive Excellence & Belonging earlier this year to ensure intentional and dedicated action to enhance SCNM as an institution where all members, especially those that have been historically marginalized, feel respected, included, supported, and valued.

Dr. Cromwell brings almost two decades of experience as an equity, diversity, and inclusion scholar-practitioner, master conflict coach, and dialogue facilitator. A self-described pracademic; a scholar-practitioner, who has one foot in the academe and the other in the wider community as an activist-partner, Cromwell believes in building bridges between their scholarship, practice, the campus, and surrounding community. Dr. Cromwell has a PhD in Conflict Analysis and Resolution with a specialty in Ethnic Conflicts, and an MS in Dispute Resolution both from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. In 2018, Cromwell was inducted as one of Nova Southeastern University's Distinguished Alumni, for work in social justice and restorative practices.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Cromwell will be joining SCNM in this new and important role," said Dr. Paul Mittman, President and CEO of SCNM. "Every member of the SCNM Community is a stakeholder in the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Belonging and we look forward to working with Dr. Cromwell to make SCNM a more inclusive community where our members can work, study, and meet their health care needs."

"I am thrilled to be joining an institution whose core values and mission align with my personal and professional values," said Cromwell. "I am committed to guiding SCNM to make diversity and inclusion pivotal parts of our policies, practices, and programs. When we do that, inclusion will be excellent and members of the SCNM community, especially those with marginalized and minoritized identities, will feel a sense of belonging."

The College engaged in an independent campus climate survey with the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium and held 14 focus groups facilitated by Arizona State University's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy. President Mittman then convened a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force to evaluate and synthesize these results and make recommendations to weave inclusive excellence into the 2022-2027 strategic plan. The inclusive excellence goals will touch on areas including education, communication, curriculum, training, community building, supporting students, retention strategies, and more. Dr. Cromwell will lead the charge for these important endeavors.

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences (SCNM) is a school of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles. Dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, we engage students in rigorous, innovative academic programs, discover and expand knowledge, and empower individuals and communities to achieve optimal health. Our vision is a world that embraces the healing power of nature. For more information on Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences, visit scnm.edu.

