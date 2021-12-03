Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.2175 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175 per share on the company's common stock. On an annualized basis, this is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.87 per share in fiscal 2022. The dividend is payable December 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2021.

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

