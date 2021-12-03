Nanoscope Therapeutics Wins 'Top Retina Company' Award at 2021 Eyecelerator Conference for Its Optogenetics Gene Therapy to Restore Vision in People Blinded by Retinal Diseases

Nanoscope Therapeutics Wins 'Top Retina Company' Award at 2021 Eyecelerator Conference for Its Optogenetics Gene Therapy to Restore Vision in People Blinded by Retinal Diseases

BEDFORD, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, was awarded as the Top Retina Company at the Eyecelerator conference at the 2021 meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) in New Orleans, LA.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics)

Nanoscope won top company honors in the retina innovation category for exciting development of proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform for restoring vision in patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), regardless of genetic mutations. The technology was featured in a presentation by Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., Nanoscope Co-Founder and President.

"Nanoscope was recognized as an up-and-coming company with an innovative optogenetic gene therapy that may offer a different approach to treating retinal diseases," said Allen C. Ho, MD, Attending Surgeon and Director of Retina Research Wills Eye Hospital and Eyecelerator program Co-chair.

The Eyecelerator conference is organized by AAO and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery to showcase emerging technology, groundbreaking research and inventive concepts in ophthalmology.

"We thank the organizers for recognizing our progress in development of a unique gene therapy to restore meaningful vision for the millions of people worldwide who are blinded by retinal degenerative diseases," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope.

Nanoscope's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for treatment of RP (NCT04945772). In Phase 1/2a trial of MCO-010, the RP patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to independently resume everyday activities.

The company's MCO gene therapy has a unique mechanism of action and characteristics of being fast, broadband, and ambient-light sensitive allowing vision restoration in everyday settings. MCO-010 has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt disease.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with inherited retinal disorders as well as macular degenerations. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted MCO therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

pr@nanostherapeutics.com

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics