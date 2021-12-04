Greenspring Media Announces Winners of the Inaugural Midwest Home Design Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home Magazine, recognized the best of the best in the home and commercial industries at the inaugural Midwest Home Design Awards Gala and bestowed 166 awards to 66 different companies at the black-tie event at the Radisson Blu – Mall of America on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Aulik Design Group, based in Edina, Minnesota, earned the most first place awards with seven, and Martha O'Hara Interiors, based in St. Louis Park, received the highest total number of awards with 15. The Best in Show honor—awarded to the project that received the highest average score from the judges across all categories—was bestowed to James McNeal Architecture & Design for its, "Steampunk Fireplace," which graces a beautiful Orono home.

More than 400 entries were evaluated across 60 categories from 80 companies, honoring first, second, and third places in each category. An independent panel of judges evaluated all entries, and the judges were drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practices. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design. The judges were:

Katelyn Bloomquist , editor of Midwest Home

Swati Goorha , Swati Goorha Designs

Kevin Hart , Kevin Hart Associates

Amy Nelson , editor of Minnesota Monthly (former editor of Spaces)

Daphne Nikolopoulos , editor of Palm Beach Illustrated

Jonathan Rachman , Jonathan Rachman Design

Breanna Robles , Studio Zewde

Raul Rodriguez Garcia , REX Architecture

An elite group of industry-leading companies helped Greenspring Media bring the 2021 Midwest Home Design Awards to life: ABC Arrow Building Center, Phantom Screens, Vetter Stone, Douglas Flanders & Associates, Manomin Resawn Timbers, and ProSource Wholesale. All winners will be featured in the January/February issue of Midwest Home magazine and through an omni-channel marketing campaign across Greenspring Media's print and digital mediums and in-person events. Additional information is available at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards.

Greenspring Media is a multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 20 publications, including Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home; a full service suite of digital services; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations, and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring our loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of 360-degree marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

The 2021 Midwest Home Design Awards winners are:

Company 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Total Alma Homes 0 3 0 3 Andy Campbell Design Company 1 0 0 1 Aülik Design Group 7 4 1 12 biota Landscapes 0 1 0 1 Bohland Companies 1 0 0 1 Che Bella Interiors 0 0 2 2 Christina Lynn Interiors 0 1 0 1 Christopher Strom Architects 1 1 0 2 City Homes 3 0 0 3 Citydeskstudio 3 2 1 6 Crystal Kitchen + Bath 0 0 2 2 D/O Architects 0 1 1 2 David Heide Design Studio 0 0 1 1 Dogs Day Out 0 1 0 1 Eminent Interior Design 1 0 2 3 Fresh Haven Design 1 0 0 1 Fusion Designed 0 1 1 2 Ground One Landscape Design + Build + Maintain 1 0 0 1 Hagstrom Builder 0 2 1 3 Hartman Homes Inc. 1 1 0 2 Heather Peterson Design 1 0 0 1 Hello Norden 1 1 0 2 Homes and Such LLC 1 0 1 2 Imprint Architecture and Design LLC 0 1 0 1 Interior Impressions 1 3 1 5 Interiors by J.Curry LLC 0 0 1 1 James McNeal Architecture & Design 2 4 1 7 Knutson Residential Design LLC 0 0 1 1 Lake Country Builders 0 1 0 1 Laura Potter Designs 1 0 0 1 Lenox House Design Inc. 0 2 0 2 MA Peterson Designbuild Inc. 2 2 0 4 mackmiller design+build 1 0 0 1 Mantis Design + Build 1 2 2 5 Martha O'Hara Interiors 3 10 2 15 McDonald Remodeling 0 0 1 1 Michels Homes 0 1 0 1 mint interior design 1 0 2 3 Mom's Design Build 0 0 1 1 MSR Design 0 1 0 1 Nguyen Architects 0 0 1 1 Nor-Son Construction 1 0 0 1 OA Design+Build+Architectue 0 1 0 1 PKA Architecture 3 1 0 4 PLAAD 1 0 0 1 Prospect Refuge Studio 0 1 0 1 PureAlchemy Design 0 1 0 1 PUUSTELLI USA 0 0 1 1 Quartersawn Design Build 0 1 0 1 Randolph Interior Design 0 2 2 4 Rehkamp Larson Architects 2 1 1 4 Revision LLC 0 2 0 2 Ridge Construction LLC 0 2 1 3 RLH Studio 1 0 0 1 SKD Architects 0 1 2 3 Southview Design 1 0 0 1 Spencer Design Associates 0 2 0 2 Stonewood LLC 4 2 1 7 Studio M Interiors 0 1 1 2 Studio M Kitchen & Bath 0 1 0 1 Swan Architecture 1 2 1 4 Tays & Co. Design Studios 3 2 2 7 TEA2 Architects 3 2 0 5 Vela Creative 1 1 0 2

