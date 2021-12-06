Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Celebrates Winners of Annual Recipe Contest In Partnership With the Culinary Institute of America

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has celebrated the winners of their annual "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Recipe Contest'', which challenged students from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to demonstrate innovative usage of the iconic European product in their recipes. The selected winners of the prestigious competition, from both this year and last, received a four-day educational tour of Modena, Italy, from November 24 to 27. The winners of the 2021 contest are Hannah Distassio, Aden Lewin and Colin Shillingburg. The winners of the 2020 contest are Naila Varawalla, Gyueon Kim and Malcolm Kelly.

Students enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America's Hyde Park with a major in culinary and pastry arts were challenged to create a video offering an original application of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. The selected chefs had the possibility to create their recipe during the final cook-off, where the winner of each year was announced. Entries in the juried competition were reviewed by representatives from the Culinary Institute of America and the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena (Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortium).

"The partnership with the CIA, one of the most prestigious culinary school in the world, is one of the more essential components of our U.S. awareness campaign. We are pleased with our collaboration after the excellent work performed by the Culinary Institute of America in recent years. It is great to see so many rising chefs put themselves to the test by using Original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in unique and thoughtful recipes," said Federico Desimoni, general manager of the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, in a statement. "We want to convey the added value of this product that is deeply rooted in the tradition of our territory. We are pleased with the results and content that our collaboration with the CIA has generated over the past two years."

The Consortium entered the collaboration to promote the value of the product as well as its authenticity, safety, traceability, and labeling guaranteed by the European trademark protection. The project champions awareness about authentic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and seeks to educate both future chefs and home cooks to choose authentic products.

The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Recipe Contest in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America is part of the project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the US market and financed by the European Union, to promote the added value of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling guaranteed by the European trademark protection. The campaign aims to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena across the United States.

Visit https://www.ciaconsulting.org/2021-balsamic-vinegar-of-modena-recipe-contest-official-rules/ for the contest details and additional information as well as www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and pages dedicated to the main social network:

Facebook @originalbalsamicvinegar

Instagram @originalbalsamicvinegar

Twitter @theoriginalbv

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

View original content:

SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena