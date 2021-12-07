InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Dispensing System for Prescription Drugs (TPA-3075)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While taking prescription medications for my back injury, I thought there could be a more secure way to dispense prescription medications," said an inventor, from Port Richey, Fla., "so I invented the SECURE DOSE. My design helps to prevent addiction, increased tolerance, drug abuse and overdoses."

The invention could help to prevent users from becoming addicted to opioids and prescription medications. In doing so, it helps prevent the improper dosing, theft and abuse of prescription drugs by ensuring that medication is properly dispensed to the patient. As a result, it increases safety and control and it could improve patient independence. The invention features an effective design that is easy to program and use via a cell phone so it is ideal for individuals who take prescription medications, individuals with dementia, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3075, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

