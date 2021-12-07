Truffles The Kitty Crowned Winner Of EyeBuyDirect Eye Care Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced that internet sensation and ambassador for vision, Truffles the Kitty, is the recipient of the inaugural EyeBuyDirect Eye Care Award. EyeBuyDirect will officially bestow the award and interview Truffles and her owner Danielle Crull on Friday, December 10 at 10amPST. The broadcast can be simulcast on the company's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube social media accounts.

In a few short years, Truffles has gained national fame for helping infants, toddlers and young children who require glasses feel accepted and confident in today's world by being a comforting part of the experience. Many of the children who come into her office have severe eye problems that require surgeries and treatments, and it is scary for them. Truffles helps put these kids at ease.

"Truffles gets the credit, but Danielle is the real star," says Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "I really respect how she has been able to channel all of the attention Truffles gets into doing such good things for children. Truffles and Danielle turn fear into excitement and that is a great thing to celebrate. We are pleased to honor them and believe our donation to their charity will further their mission to bring quality eye care health to children in a fun way."

Truffles, along with her owner, Danielle Crull, Master Optician of Mechanicsburg, PA, will receive a $25,000 contribution from EyeBuyDirect towards the Truffles the Kitty Organization, the newly established non-profit Crull launched earlier this year. The non-profit will provide educational resources and eyewear for children who are new to glasses or can't afford prescription lenses.

"It was a wonderful surprise to hear EyeBuyDirect wanted to honor Truffles for the brand's inaugural Eye Care Awards," noted Crull. "I rescued Truffles just over four years ago, and never thought our office cat would have such an impact on the pediatric eyecare world. For first-time glasses wearers, particularly children, it's often challenging and, at times, a fearful new world to be part of, and knowing the impact Truffles has had on countless children and families over the last few years is overwhelming. I'm humbled EyeBuyDirect chose to nominate her for this year's award."

The Eye Care Awards will take place on EyeBuyDirect's social media channels, with the ceremony kicking off at 10amPST on Dec 10.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

