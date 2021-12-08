ALM announces Law.com OnPractice, a new content syndication platform that delivers law firm practice advisories to the most powerful in-house legal leaders OnPractice leverages the audience of Corporate Counsel, the legal industry's leading in-house media brand, to engage 137,000 corporate legal leaders and professionals with authoritative law firm content.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM's Law.com, the legal industry's most reputable and trusted media platform, is launching OnPractice, a new law firm content syndication platform (URL: onpractice.law.com).

ALM: Media, Intelligence and Events - working to empower our audiences and partners to discover, connect and compete.

Law.com OnPractice presents law firm practice advisories, blogs and other content in an editorially relevant and easy-to-read format for in-house counsel. Content is organized by topic, region, and by law firm, and top articles are summarized with "key takeaways" for quick reading and comprehension. Advisories are searchable to ensure in-house lawyers can find on-point content at the moment of need.

OnPractice is built on the audience of Law.com and Corporate Counsel, ALM's in-house legal media brand, with access to 137,000 corporate legal leaders including subscribers at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1,000. According to ALM Intelligence, ALM's legal data and research division, more than $60 billion was spent on outside counsel services by the top 1,000 companies in 2020.

Law.com has activated its full content targeting and delivery expertise to amplify law firms' OnPractice content to in-house leaders including up to 1 million annual impressions with focused messaging and emails. Firms also get state of the art reporting and analysis of their content. The "Core Analytics Dashboard" tracks total articles read, unique visitors, time spent with articles, number of articles read by visitor and readers by job title. Premium subscribers can assess which content themes and topics are driving most engagement with particular companies.

"Law.com OnPractice is part of a continuing ALM strategy to deepen engagement with the corporate counsel audience, offering practice advisories and other law firm content on a separate, but complementary platform to Corporate Counsel's industry leading news and analysis," said Matt Weiner, president of ALM's Marketing Services Group. "Together with the recently announced Lawyerpages, ALM's next generation AI-powered legal directory and search resource for consumers and law firms (Lawyerpages.law.com), we are using our content and technology leadership to drive innovation in the legal industry."

Law firms can choose either a "Core" publisher package that allows up to 10 posts a month, or an "Enhanced" membership that allows unlimited content syndication. Firms that sign up for a premium package before Feb. 3 get a 20-percent discount. Email us at marketingservices@alm.com for more information about OnPractice membership.

Law.com is the legal industry's most reputable and trusted legal media brand. It is by far the leading media platform in the US reaching 100% of the Am Law 100 and one out of every two lawyers in the US is a digital member or full subscriber. It has an average of 1.6 million unique visitors and 7,200 new subscribers a month. It consists of 19 leading national and regional brands including The American Lawyer and National Law Journal and regional titles such as Texas Lawyer and the New York Law Journal.

ALM, an information and intelligence media company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of more than 7 million business professionals in the legal, finance, insurance and commercial real estate industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.

