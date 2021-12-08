BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. today announced the launch of Clarendon Private, LLC (the "Company") a Boston-based investment and wealth management company designed to serve individuals, families, endowments, and foundations. Clarendon Private (www.clarendonprivate.com) combines the hands-on approach of a boutique investment firm with comprehensive banking and lending resources. The Company's culture puts the client at the center of every decision. Client solutions are highly personalized, with each asset allocation decision driven by the client's unique goals and objectives. Clarendon Private's team of experienced investment professionals prioritizes trust and transparency as the centerpiece of its offering.

Brookline Bancorp Launches Clarendon Private, Boston's Newest Investment and Wealth Management Company

Clarendon Private is led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc A. White, Jr., who brings over four decades of leadership experience in financial services building private banking and wealth management businesses. He spent much of his career at two major global investment firms; J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse First Boston. In 2005, Mr. White joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank as CEO for New England. There, he was responsible for building and leading the Wealth Management business growing the team to sixty professionals and over $10 billion in assets during his twelve-year tenure. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Fleet's Private Client Group. Before Fleet, Mr. White spent sixteen years at Credit Suisse First Boston rising to Managing Director of the New England Region. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of ETHIC where he oversaw turnaround, expansion, and recruitment strategies for the company.

"As we launch Clarendon Private, we are driven by one simple truth; no two investors are alike, and their portfolios should not be either," commented Mr. White. "At Clarendon Private, we streamline the path to every family's unique financial goals by delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions and exceptional relationship-based service. We are committed to listen, learn and understand each of our clients' needs, and introduce services and solutions that address those needs."

Clarendon Private's leadership team includes industry veterans Tracy L. Welch, Managing Director & Head of Wealth Advisory, and Matthew S. Morse, CFA, Chief Equity Strategist & Portfolio Manager. Ms. Welch brings over two decades of experience in financial services and wealth management, and has extensive client relationship management expertise. Most recently, she worked at Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors helping individuals and families define and achieve their personal financial goals. Prior to Eaton Vance, Ms. Welch was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the Global Markets division.

Mr. Morse, the Chief Equity Strategist, brings over 20 years of investment management experience to Clarendon Private. He began his investment career at Capital Group where he honed his disciplined investment process that seeks to capitalize on opportunities across sectors to deliver superior investment results. Over the past decade, Mr. Morse's investment strategies helped generate over $3 billion of new client asset growth during his tenure as Chief Investment Officer at Eaton Vance Investment Counsel and Director of Investments at Crestwood Advisors. He oversees the investment process and manages Clarendon Private's Equity and ESG strategies.

"Brookline Bancorp has built a legacy of consistent financial strength, trust, banking services and strong customer relationships. It's in that spirit that we launch Clarendon Private, Boston's newest investment and wealth management company," said Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. "We are proud to welcome Marc White, Tracy Welch, Matthew Morse and the talented team at Clarendon Private into the Brookline Bancorp family."

About Clarendon Private, LLC

Clarendon Private LLC ("Clarendon Private") is a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Clarendon Private provides wealth management and related advisory services for clients nationally. Clarendon Private will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Clarendon Private conducts business, as applicable. Clarendon Private renders individualized responses to persons in a particular state only after complying with all regulatory requirements, or pursuant to an applicable state exemption or exclusion. Clarendon Private discloses that all investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable. Asset allocation may be used in an effort to manage risk and enhance returns. It does not, however, guarantee a profit or protect against loss. Performance of the asset allocation strategies depends on the underlying investments. To learn more about Clarendon Private, LLC and to review Clarendon Private's Privacy Policy, Disclosures, and Client Relationship Summary, please visit www.clarendonprivate.com. To follow Clarendon Private, LLC on LinkedIn, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/clarendon-private/.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.3 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island and Clarendon Private. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. It also provides equipment financing through two subsidiary units, Macrolease and Eastern Funding LLC. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebancorp.com, www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a NASDAQ-listed publicly traded company, of which Clarendon Private is a wholly-owned subsidiary. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and Clarendon Private, LLC are separate entities.

