Display Social and Entrobox form Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Social, Inc. , the social media ecommerce platform known as the "social that pays", and EntroBox , the premiere entertainment, boxing and sports industry company, announced today the formation of a robust strategic partnership. Display and EntroBox will work together to bring entertainment, sporting events, teams, and commercial brands to Display's social and metaverse platform. The two companies will also work to curate and distribute EntroBox's live boxing events and shoulder programming across a variety of unique channels.

Set to kick off in the coming weeks, the partnership will feature multiple activations including the creation of social content campaigns designed to drive users to the Display Social platform. In addition, the two will collaborate on regular Pay Per View boxing events, featuring a premium line-up of fighters, commencing in January 2022.

"I've seen my industry change over the years and how it participates with social platforms and content creation," says EntroBox CEO and GBO Heavyweight Champion Ron Johnson. "Display is the first one that has a knock-out punch and is poised to be the top performer."

EntroBox President James Wilent adds "We are excited to announce this partnership with Display. Our beliefs and strengths are uniquely aligned, as we share the same mission in providing a pathway for premium content creation and user experiences while unleashing the value for all on day one. The metaverse is the future of the sporting industry that will allow industry participants – including corporations, brands, teams, and athletes – to connect to fans in ways never experienced before. The Display platform will change and lead the industry."

"EntroBox is not only a premiere boxing company, they are a dominant force in the world of entertainment today," says John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Display. "The sky's the limit for the work we can and will do together - we're ready to rumble!"

"Jim and Ron have created a platform that is changing the future of sports and entertainment," says Sean Cross, co-founder and President of Display. "EntroBox provides a seamless pathway for athletes to monetize their brands in and outside of the ring. That's game changing."

EntroBox , which has offices in Las Vegas and New York, is a sports company that connects entertainment and live boxing events through digital and network tv with superior production quality, audience engagement, and compelling partnerships with high viewership. EntroBox recently signed a multi-year partnership with media conglomerate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and secured Logan Paul, one of the world's most well-known influencers in the world, to its roster. With the Display metaverse and Sinclair's owned and operated Bally Sports Network, EntroBox's live boxing content and other events bridge a connection between linear TV and the virtual world.

EntroBox is an entertainment and sporting industry company that unleashes the value of corporations, entertainers and amateur/pro athletes. Entrobox's core belief is to assist all parties in exceeding their potential, through content creation, sponsorships and monetization platforms. Their unique approach and professional status in the sporting industry allows them to execute across a diverse landscape. EntroBox is launching the next evolution in boxing's DNA, while providing a pathway for other sports to connect and monetize to the ever-changing digital world. EntroBox is bridging viewership from network tv to the metaverse.

Display Social, Inc. is a venture-backed, social commerce media platform that takes the networked social experience to the next level with one simple commitment: Display believes creators should be financially rewarded for the quality content they produce. With Display's commerce feature, creators can tag items in their post, allowing users to purchase at the point of discovery, while the creator gets paid for inspiring that transaction. When advertisers pay Display, creators earn a 50% payout on ad revenue generated from their content, and non-profit users receive a 100% payout rate on Support ads. Every day, Display members earn real money based on ad revenue and affiliate commissions. With Display, your posts promise not only purpose … but also profit.

For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the Display Social app through Apple® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

